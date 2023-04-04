Your Community, Your Choice is celebrating its 10th anniversary and, over the past 10 years, a total of over £500,000 has been awarded to more than 150 projects working to reduce crime. The funding comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the rest from the Police and Crime Commissioner. Winners fromAnglesey and Gwynedd were chosen. The Gwynedd winners were Byw’n Iach - Mentro Allan project, to provide access to many of their outside facilities including synthetic pitches, tennis courts and outdoor table tennis in all 11 Leisure Centres within the county, Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure’s Youth Activities Group project and Seren Ffestiniog Cyf’s - Serennu yn y Cylch project.