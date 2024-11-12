The annual winter fair has returned to Park Avenue in Aberystwyth this evening and will be in town for seven nights.
Studt’s Funfair will run from 4pm on weekdays and 2pm over the weekend until late between Tuesday, 12 November and Monday, 18 November.
Fair organisers will also be providing free rides for children with additional learning needs on Thursday.
Vernon Studt, whose family has been travelling to Aberystwyth every November for more than 180 years said he was looking forward to welcoming the crowds after a record breaking fair in Cardigan on Saturday.