Woman airlifted to hospital after falling off Constitution Hill

A woman was airlifted to Cardiff after falling from the cliffs on Constitution Hill last night.

At around 7.10pm, on Wednesday, 8 June, Dyfed Powys Police, HM Coastguard, and Wales Air Ambulance were on North Beach, in Aberystwyth, after receiving reports of a woman falling from the cliff on Constitution Hill.

The casualty was treated on the scene and airlifted by Helimed to Heath Hospital, in Cardiff.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called to North Beach in Aberystwyth following a report that a woman had fallen from the cliff on Constitution Hill in Aberystwyth at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, 8 June.

“The woman was taken to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance.”

A spokesperson for the coastguard added: “Just before 7.20pm last night (8June), HM Coastguard received a report that someone had fallen from cliffs at North Beach, Aberystwyth and needed assistance.