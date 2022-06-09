Woman airlifted to hospital after falling off Constitution Hill
A woman was airlifted to Cardiff after falling from the cliffs on Constitution Hill last night.
At around 7.10pm, on Wednesday, 8 June, Dyfed Powys Police, HM Coastguard, and Wales Air Ambulance were on North Beach, in Aberystwyth, after receiving reports of a woman falling from the cliff on Constitution Hill.
The casualty was treated on the scene and airlifted by Helimed to Heath Hospital, in Cardiff.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called to North Beach in Aberystwyth following a report that a woman had fallen from the cliff on Constitution Hill in Aberystwyth at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, 8 June.
“The woman was taken to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance.”
A spokesperson for the coastguard added: “Just before 7.20pm last night (8June), HM Coastguard received a report that someone had fallen from cliffs at North Beach, Aberystwyth and needed assistance.
“Aberystwyth Coastguard Rescue Team and the search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon were sent as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service, Dyfed-Powys Police and a Helimed. The casualty was treated on scene and airlifted by Helimed to the Heath Hospital, Cardiff.”
