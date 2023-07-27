A TYWYN woman has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £20,000 over a three year period alongside charges of perverting the court of justice and forgery.
Susan Bester, of 1 Sherwood House, Ffordd Dyfed, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 July.
The 67-year-old is charged with stealing £20,492.33 from Yvonne Bolke in Tywyn between 25 January 2018 and 18 April 2021.
Bester is also charged with making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine by altering a cash receipt presented to North Wales Police between 5 December 2019 and 2 October 2020.
She is separately charged with intent to pervert the course of public justice by lying about money paid to a solicitor on 1 October.
Bester is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 14 August.