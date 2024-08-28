A woman is due to appear in court following an incident on Vulcan Street in Aberystwyth town centre over the bank holiday weekend.
An altercation broke out on the one-way street in the town centre near the Ship and Castle pub on Saturday, 24 August.
Footage of the incident was captured by nearby residents.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Vulcan Street at around 6.15pm.
The spokesperson added: “The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
“Jeanette Richards, of Maescrug, Aberystwyth, has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to comply with a traffic sign.
“She has been bailed to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court in September.”