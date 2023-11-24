A BLAENAU Ffestiniog woman will be sentenced at crown court later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to charges of intentional strangulation and assault.
Shannon Evans, of 15 Queens Hotel, 1 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the intentional strangulation and assault of Rebecca Clarke in Abererch between 30 September and 2 October.
The court heard that Evans is already in custody after being handed a two-week jail sentence on the same day for using threatening or abusive behaviour in Pwllheli in August this year.
Evans will be sentenced for the intentional strangulation and assault charges at Caernarfon Crown Court on 30 November.