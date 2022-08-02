Woman slams ‘disgusting’ state of uncut grass
Subscribe newsletter
A DOLGELLAU woman has spoken of her dismay at the state of the grass on her estate.
Diana Williams, who lives on the Penbryn Glas estate in Dolgellau, told the Cambrian News that the grass there has not been cut for two years.
The 70-year-old said: “I am a private tenant in Dolgellau, and I own my house on a council estate.
“We haven’t had our grass cut here for two years. I’ve been to the MP, and the local and county council, but they are all passing buck and no-one is taking any responsibility for it.
“It’s absolutely disgusting. Trees are leaning on wires and making TVs flicker.
“We’re lost. We don’t know where to go to next.”
She added: “It was fine before Covid but now no-one is coming to cut the grass and we have been left in limbo.
“People are paying their council tax but not getting anything done in terms of the grass.
“It’s up to our waists. We can’t get down to the river and people are looking and thinking it looks awful.
“I’ve lived here all my life - I was born in this road - and I’ve never known it to be so disgusting.”
Diana said there are 11 houses affected by the long grass.
Gwynedd Council said it was not responsible for the grass.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |