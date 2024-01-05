One woman with no interest in cycling will bike to Paris in honour of her cycling-obsessed dad.
Bethany Aston was only 28 when she had to say goodbye to her dad, just nine short weeks after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Her "avid cyclist" father Peter Aston biked some of the "toughest climbs in Europe" before he was diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma in October 2023.
After Peter passed away last month, Becky didn't know what to do with herself until one day when she sat staring at her dad's beloved bike propped in her living room.
Then she got an idea to help other families like hers- by cycling 340 miles to the Eiffel Tower.
Beth, a post clerk from Dolgellau, Gwynedd, said: "The day my dad died I expected there to be an audible earth-shattering tear as my heart broke.
"Instead there was a numbness, a treacle-like apathy seeping into me with nowhere to go.
"I'm still not sure what to do with myself a lot of the time but one of my dad's bikes sat in the lounge gave me an idea." Beth got off the couch and is now training the length and breadth of Eryri National Park to prepare for the biggest challenge of her life.
In June she will cycle from London to Paris finishing under the Eiffel Tower in honour of her beloved father to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.
Beth said: "The idea might be a silly and potentially very painful bum-numbing one but this cycle is for my dad, those living with brain tumours, and their loved ones.
"We never got the chance to fight dad's tumour but The Brain Tumour Charity is the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.
They're set on finding new treatments, offering the highest level of support and driving urgent change- because when you, or someone you love, is diagnosed with a brain tumour a cure really can't wait.
"I would like to ask for help raising funds along the way as I desperately pedal my bike across Snowdonia in preparation for my challenge."