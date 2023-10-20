Katy Harris, Project Director at Coetir Anian said: “We are a small charity managing Bwlch Corog, an upland site near Machynlleth. We restore habitats for biodiversity and provide opportunities for the local community to be involved, including volunteering and activities for children and young people. Our woodland is a special place – our ancient semi-natural oak wood, a classic example of Wales’ temperate rainforest, is home to rare birds, insects and lichens. The grant will help us to expand our area of native woodland, restore a larch plantation and plant trees on our ffridd (wood pasture) slopes. With the help of volunteers, we will open up an overgrown permissive footpath, making a circular trail through our woodland for all to enjoy.”