Work will begin this week on the redevelopment of St Michael’s Church car park in Aberystwyth.
The car park is being upgraded with a new surface and lighting and three designated parking bays for the disabled are being added.
Funded as part of the Old College redevelopment project, the work will increase the number of bays at the pay and display car park to 71, whilst retaining the green spaces surrounding the site.
The provision of designated parking is a planning condition for the Old College project. An agreement with St Michael’s Church will see 30 parking bays set aside for use by the Old College once the work has been completed.
The redevelopment of the car park is expected to take three months.
Limited parking will be available on a pay and display basis as the work progresses.
Arrangements are also in place to allow worshippers at St Michael’s Church to use the area between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Sundays and when the Church is hosting weddings, funerals and other noteworthy events.
Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Aberystwyth University’s Executive Lead for the Old College Project said: “We are delighted to be working with St Michael’s Church to improve facilities in this car park.
"These arrangements will benefit worshippers and local residents, whilst providing an important resource for the Old College project that will bring significant economic benefits to Aberystwyth and the surrounding area.”
Work on the site is being overseen by Andrew Scott Limited, principal contractor on the Old College project, with support from DAT Archaeological Services, a division of the Dyfed Archaeological Trust, as part of the carpark sits on a former cemetery.
Craig Williams from Andrew Scott Limited said: “The sensitivities of this site will be uppermost in our minds as we work to improve the area over the coming weeks. Inevitably there will be some disruption to parking arrangements as work progresses, but we will make every effort to minimise this as far as possible as we work to improve this space for those who use it on a regular basis.”
Rev. Canon Mark Ansell from St Michael’s Church said: “We are pleased to be able to partner with our neighbours, Aberystwyth University, on its Old College project and are confident that the much-needed improvements to the grounds of the church will be appreciated by the local community and visitors to the town.”
The Old College project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund, the Coastal Communities Fund, The National Lottery Community Fund, philanthropic trusts, and individuals.