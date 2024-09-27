Work has begun to give Machynlleth’s town hall a facelift.
The town hall attached to the Georgian mansion Y Plas is getting a makeover this autumn thanks to a group of volunteers.
Volunteers from arts organisation Machfringe decided to do something about the entrance which had become dilapidated over time.
The group including Phil and Ann Wheeler took initiative by creating plans, engaging architects George and Tomos and builders GT Davies, and applying for funding for the works from the National Lottery Community Fund, Powys County Council regeneration division and Garthgwynion charity, as well as donating their own money and funds from Machfringe.
With agreement from Machynlleth Town Council the works began this month to create a newly accessible and direct entrance to the community centre.
It will create an enclosed space with dry stone walls, new planting and areas for seating and recreation.
Phil Wheeler said: “It is hoped that the new entrance will lead to further improvements to the arrangements inside the community centre.”
The building work is due to be completed this December.
Major regenerative works to Hen Stablau next to Y Plas will also begin soon to transform the old building into affordable visitor accommodation.