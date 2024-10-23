Pupils from Bangor’s Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes have taken part in a ceremony to mark the start of the construction of their new school.
The event, on the former Glanadda site, was an opportunity for organisations involved with the school to celebrate that work is starting on the £8 million-plus project to build a brand new building with modern resources.
The new school will offer Catholic education to the children of Bangor and surrounding area.
Building the school on a brownfield site will lessen the environmental impact significantly. The new school will also make the best use of green technology.
The ceremony was attended by representatives from organisations with key roles in the Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes community, including Bishop Peter M Brignall, the school headteacher and chair of governors, councillors and the mayor of Bangor.
They were joined by council officers from the housing and property and education departments and Read Construction, which won the contract to carry out the work.
The new building itself will be built thanks to £7.7 million investment, 85 per cent of the budget coming from the Welsh Government's Sustainable Learning Communities Programme and the remaining 15 per cent from the Catholic Diocese of Wrexham.
In addition, £700,000 has been secured from the Welsh Government's Childcare and Early Years Capital Programme to include an Early Years Unit on the new school site.
Head of Education Gwern ap Rhisiart said: “I am delighted that work on the new school is beginning. The new-look Ysgol Ein Harglwyddes will provide modern facilities for children from Bangor and the nearby area, and allow them to reach their full potential.
“I am looking forward to seeing the children enjoy their new school, which will include six classrooms with access to external space, a hall, kitchen and multi-purpose room. The outside area will have a hard area for play, a multi-use games area and a grass playing field.
“Although the old building was homely and historic, I am confident the pupils, their families and learning staff will love the new school.”
Work on the new school will be complete, ready for the 2026 summer term.