A Pwllheli man has been jailed after racially abusing a Kenyan woman in Caernarfon.
Michael Owen Williams, of Dolfor, Pwllheli, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 October, after admitting to racially aggravated harassment and breaching a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).
On 9 August, a woman was at Caernarfon bus station with her children when 36-year-old Williams approached her and, unprovoked, began racially abusing her.
He shouted at her to “go back where you came from”, telling her “you don’t belong here”, leaving the woman and her children feeling very distressed and upset.
This behaviour put him in breach of a SOPO he received in 2008, which prohibited him from approaching and harassing or intimidating women.
He was jailed for two years and one month, and made the subject of a three year restraining order to protect the victim.
District Inspector Ian Roberts said: “This was disgusting behaviour that was targeted at a woman because of her race.
“This will not be tolerated in Gwynedd, and we will robustly deal with any incidents of hate crime.”
Anyone who experiences racial abuse should report it to police via our website, by calling 101, or alternatively via a support agency.