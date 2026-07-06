A Dol y Bont man has appeared in court accused of trying to murder his ex-partner by crashing a car they were both in.
Owen Rhys-Jones, 24, appeared before Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, accused of attempted murder, dangerous driving and controlling and coercive behaviour.
The court heard that Rhys-Jones is accused of intentionally crashing his car into a BT telegraph pole on the A44 in Capel Bangor at around 8.50pm on Tuesday, 30 June, in an attempt to kill his ex-girlfriend, Jessica MacLean.
Rhys-Jones did not not enter a plea during the hearing and his case was sent to crown court on 3 August. He was remanded in custody.
The A44 in Capel Bangor was closed for several hours on Monday evening as investigators assessed the scene.
Police are still appealing for information and witnesses to get in touch.
Giving an update on a major crime investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said on Friday: "We continue to appeal to anyone who may have been present in the area and may have information or witnessed the incident.
"Also, if you witnessed a disturbance in or around Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth around 8.50pm on Tuesday, 30 June, or have phone, video or dashcam footage of a disturbance, please get in touch."
The investigation, named Operation Redline, states that the single vehicle collision involved a white Ford Fiesta index number YR63 ZKK and occurred at approximately 8.50pm on 30 June.
You can get in contact with police through a dedicated portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6325A32-PO1
Police added: "We would like to thank the local community for their support whilst officers have carried out extensive enquiries and to those who have supported our investigation so far."
Police confirmed that the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.