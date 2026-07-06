An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after being found guilty by magistrates of an assault in the town.
Paul McGarry, of 34 High Street, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 46-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 April to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Luke Sumner at St Michael’s Place in Aberystwyth on 20 April this year.
McGarry was found guilty by magistrates following the trial hearing.
McGarry is now due to be sentenced for the offence at Swansea Crown Court on 23 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing hearing date.
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