EXCAVATION work has resumed this week as archaeologists attempt to uncover the secrets of Pendinas Hillfort.
On Monday 27 March, staff from Dyfed Archaeological Trust and The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales, as well as some amazing volunteers, began an exciting four-week excavation on the Pendinas Hillfort.
This excavation is part of the two-year project that has been funded by NLHF and Cadw following the successful excavations in 2021.
This excavation will focus mainly on the Northern Gateway and the Eastern Terrace, both areas dating back over 2,000 years.
They will be re-opening and extending some of the old 1930s trenches to see what secrets are buried within this hillfort.
Through excavating these areas, the team hopes to understand more about the use of the enclosed isthmus (the linking passage between the two parts of the hillfort), just inside the North Gate.
Was this a controlled public space? A place for fairs and markets? They also hope to learn more about the defensive Eastern Terrace.
The Department of Geography and Earth Sciences at Aberystwyth University will be using OSL (Optically Stimulated Luminescence) dating to give a more accurate date for the hillfort. OSL provides the measure of time since the ground was last exposed to light or heat, and therefore gives an accurate date.
The digs will be running over the Easter Holidays, and they would like to invite you to come along and see what they’re up to!
The project manager Ken Murphy, as well as the Community Outreach Officer Beca Davies, will be more than happy to guide you around the site and explain their findings.
The team will be excavating but will also give guided tours to those who would like to learn more about the site from 10am until 3pm.
If you are a part of a local society and would like to arrange a more formal visit, please contact [email protected] for more information. We hope to see you there!
A new 3D model of the mighty Pendinas hillfort, generated from a drone photogrammetry survey from early March, shows the physical features of the monument in great detail.