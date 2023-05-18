Working alongside local contractor, Copa Countryside Services, the Rhododendron that was invading parts of the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways was cleared over a period of several weeks in February and March, whilst the line was closed for the winter months. This was following works undertaken last autumn by staff from the Celtic Rainforests Wales Project to map the spread of Rp along the railway line to estimate the size of the problem. In total, Rhododendron was treated along approximately 25km of the railway track. In doing so, both the immediate threat posed by the Rhododendron encroaching onto the railway line was removed, and the seed source that was causing the spread of Rhododendron into the adjacent woodlands was also eliminated. Follow on treatment is planned for winter 2025.