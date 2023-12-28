CARMARTHEN bus station has been given a facelift which aims to improve access to the town for visitors.
Users of the bus station will now benefit from the widening of the Blue Street bay, as the expansion provides additional space for waiting and alighting passengers.
This will reduce pedestrian and passenger congestion and ensure a safer and more accessible environment.
Brand new shelters with sustainable green roof systems have been erected at every bay, all having electronic passenger information screens to provide real-time updates for passengers, in addition to this large passenger information screens have been installed at the north and south entry points of the bus station.
A raised crossing point and safety railings have also been installed to improve pedestrian safety at the bottom end of Blue Street, directing pedestrian flow to the opposite side of the road and thereby increasing footfall along Blue Street shop frontages, thereby contributing to the economic vitality of local businesses.
Carmarthenshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas, said: “This modern and upgraded bus station is a wonderful gateway into Carmarthen Town and provides a safe, attractive and accessible bus station to passengers with readily available service information.
“The county council would like to extend its gratitude to local businesses for their patience and support during works. It is our hope that the benefits of improved transport facilities and the enhanced streetscape will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.
“I would also like to thank the local councillors, representing the Carmarthen Town ward, for ensuring that the concerns of local businesses were effectively communicated to the project team.”