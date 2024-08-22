Work is set to begin on the Talerddig A470 road collapse this October.
The road between Carno and Dolfach collapsed in November 2023 after the river beneath eroded the earth underneath the tarmac.
After several days of emergency maintenance part of the road reopened with traffic management lights.
Plans to fix the road stalled early this year after it was found that the land was on heritage woodland, meaning trees could not be felled as part of the works.
MS Ken Skates has this week confirmed the design for the repair of the river wall has been finalised and the work will begin this October.
Russell George MS who has been pushing the issue in Welsh Government said: “The Cabinet Secretary has confirmed to me that the detailed design for the permanent repair to the wall has been finalised.
“Work is currently programmed to commence in October for completion this calendar year.
“I have also taken up further road safety issues at Talerddig following accidents near the junction to the Bont Dolgadfan road and by Tyrpeg.
“There is a need for road safety improvements to address the dangers of the layout of this section of the road.”