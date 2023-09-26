A skate park in Tywyn is starting to take shape.
Tywyn Town Council clerk Chris Wood told the Cambrian News that “construction is going well and expected to be completed by the end of November”.
The town council revealed the plans for the skate park in April when the clerk said “building on an extensive public consultation, Maverick Skateparks worked hard to create a skate park that offers a comprehensive range of features which will appeal both to learners and more advanced riders”.
“The focus was on designing a fully accessible and welcoming space that will serve the needs of a wide variety of riding disciplines including skateboard, scooter, skates and BMX,” he added.
“The design is 100 per cent bespoke to Tywyn and is a statement wheeled sports space with a progressive and modern design.
“This design symbolises the belief that a successful skatepark must focus on flow, functionality, space and simplicity.”
The skatepark will have three main areas; a split-level mini-ramp, raised street area and skatepath. The routes around the skatepark are designed to link up in quiet times and work as independent areas in busy times. This subtle segregation enables larger numbers of people to safely use the space at the same time.”
In 2021, a crowdfunding page was been created to raise funds to build a new skatepark in Tywyn. The original skatepark was made of metal and had fallen in to a state of disrepair so plans for a concrete park with a pump track and skills area were made.