WORK is to start next month on an active travel path connecting the community of Dole with Rhydypennau.
Tirymynach county councillor, Paul Hinge, said that the Trunk Road Agency has confirmed that work on an active travel pathway along the A487 will begin on 6 February and will run until the end of June.
Temporary two-way traffic lights will be required 24 hours a day throughout the works, with occasional three-way traffic control necessary where works are located adjacent to side-road junctions.
Manual control of temporary traffic lights will be undertaken during peak hours, he added.
Cllr Paul Hinge said: “This is great news, the residents of Dole who have been proactive in asking for this pathway with myself will be over the moon that we now have a start date for this work, a project we have been pressing Welsh Government to get underway for over 10 years.
“On completion of this pathway there will be a safe route to walk from Dole down into the village of Bow Street and a safer walking route for those more adventurous walkers wishing to complete the route from Bow Street to Penrhyncoch up to PenCwm or other side roads and back down into Dole and completing that circular route.
“My thanks must go to those local residents who persisted with this demand for a safe walking/cycling route and our thanks to Welsh Government for listening to the demands of the local area.”