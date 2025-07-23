Ceredigion County Council is set to carry out works to improve the path that links the town and university campus with the National Library of Wales following the appointment of a local contractor to bring the project to fruition.
Work will begin soon to upgrade the section of path that starts next to the Gorwelion building on Llanbadarn Road and connects with the National Library building.
The Welsh Government grant funded scheme will “improve the current path”, the county council said, with the existing path being narrow and having an uneven surface.
The path will be widened and resurfaced with a new smooth bound surface, making it suitable for shared use by pedestrians and cyclists.
The scheme will also remove gates and other features which currently restrict access along the path.
Mark Stevens, Head of The Estates Team at National Library of Wales said: "This path will need to be closed for a few months during the construction works, but once the works are complete it will provide a much-enhanced link direct to our main building.
“Our ongoing efforts towards de-carbonisation at the National Library of Wales exemplify our commitment to achieving a net-zero target by 2028.
“The installation of the Active Travel path will significantly contribute to these objectives by promoting lower-carbon modes of transport.”
Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services said: “This active travel scheme is thanks to Ceredigion Council officers securing grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund, with support provided by Transport for Wales.
“Not only will this improve accessibility to the National Library and Aberystwyth University’s Penglais Campus, but it also forms part of wider cycle route connectivity proposals to help link the communities of Bow Street, Penrhyn-coch and Comins Coch with Aberystwyth Town Centre.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.