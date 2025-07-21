Penny Tristram from Derwenlas has put her unique 30,000 stitch embroidery piece on sale to cover vet bills for her cat suffering from ketoacidosis.
The piece, Landscape with Red Kites, was commissioned by the National Library of Wales earlier this year in response to the library’s textile art collection.
Penny is selling the artwork for £2,000 to raise money for her 15-year-old cat Flash, who last week became critically ill from undiagnosed diabetes.
The artist, who has exhibited her work internationally, said: “Buy my artwork - help my very ill cat.
“Flash is very ill after we discovered too late that she is diabetic.
“She really, really wants to live and is fighting like the bravest soldier.
“My artwork is an embroidered love letter to the Dyfi Valley, taking 60 hours to make over three weeks.
“It’s the perfect piece for any proud Welsh interior or indeed for anyone who loves Wales, wherever they are based.”
Flash was rushed to veterinary hospital last week after losing her appetite, suffering from poor vision and becoming weak.
After four nights in hospital needing round-the-clock monitoring, Flash finally returned home on 21 July with a bill of an estimated £5,000, exceeding her annual insurance limit.
Penny has since dubbed Flash her ‘miracle cat’, now needing insulin shots twice a day.
To ensure Flash continues to get the care she needs, Penny is offering Landscape with Red Kites, with all proceeds going to Flash’s care, available internationally - to inquire, email [email protected]
She has also set up a GoFundMe for those who want to contribute to Flash’s care with smaller amounts - to donate, head to the page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-flash-recover-in-intensive-vet-care
