Work underway at hall thanks to £250,000 grant
Work has begun on a new roof at Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi
Subscribe newsletter
WORK to renovate a key part of the community of Aberdyfi has begun, thanks to grants of more than £250,000.
A grant of £250,000 from the Welsh Assembly and one of £5,500 from Snowdonia National Park have been given to improve Neuadd Dyfi.
The community is delighted to have receive the grants for the significant development and improvement of the much-loved community centre. Anyone going past the building now will notice that there is a lot happening.
Chair of the Neuadd Dyfi Committee, Des George, said: “We are delighted to have these two grants. With a grant of £250,000 from the Welsh Assembly Community Facilities Programme, work has already started to put a new roof on the hall.
“The new roof will have extra insulation conserving heat and by using BIPVco Welsh-made solar panels we will generate electricity, reduce energy costs and also generate revenue.”
He added: “We are also delighted that we have received a grant of £5,500 from Snowdonia National Park from a fund to benefit local communities.
“Our original plan has always been to enhance and improve the garden area at the back of the Neuadd. A number of years ago we were given hedging plants which have progressed well and we have now established a lovely lawn and sitting area behind the hall.
“A key feature was to install gates at either end of the garden and I am happy to say that we now have two wonderful gates in place.
“The gates have been made by Spike the Blacksmith, an artist, blacksmith and teacher from Llanbrynmair. The gates are works of art and have an intricate weave of vines and semi hidden items reflecting local history of the hall such as Clychau Aberdyfi and Cantre’r Gwaelod.
“It is hoped that natural vines or roses will be encouraged to establish themselves in the posts and they will produce a beautiful backdrop for photographs. We will also eventually add more planting and seating to further enhance the garden area.
“We have strong village support for development and improvement of community assets such as the Neuadd and now with the wonderful new gates in place we will create a beautiful area to be enjoyed by everyone in our community.”
(Words and pictures by Doris O’Keefe)
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |