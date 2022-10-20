Workshops cap off summer of fun for drama club
Subscribe newsletter
Dragon Theatre’s drama club rounded off the Summer of Fun funded by Gwynedd Council with a successful weekend.
Facilitator Julian Evans – a professional actor living in nearby Llwyngwril – led two days of workshops with local children, who tried out improvisation, mime, vocal and physical exercises – and of course played plenty of games.
And the next step is a weekly Drama Club, with sessions on Wednesdays, between 5pm and 7pm.
Young people between the ages of 10 and 17 who’d like to give performance a go are welcome to join the meeting at the theatre – drop [email protected] a line for more information.
“I’ve always enjoyed working in community theatre for the bond that it creates between performers and the area that they live in,” said Julian.
“It’s a remarkably rewarding experience and one from which I personally have also learned a lot.
“Over the years, I’ve learned a lot from working with other actors - and sometimes fortunate enough to work in a small way with big stars like Albert Finney.
“I’m so excited now to be able to share the magic of drama – something which has been so important to me in my life – with the young people of the area.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |