World-renowned choir take to stage

Male voice choir Brythoniaid take to the stage in Pwllheli this weekend ( Cambrian News )

The world-renowned male voice choir, Brythoniaid, take to the stage in Pwllheli this weekend.

On Sunday, 5 June, the choir will be performing at the Cove Theatre in Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli.

The concert will raise money for the RNLI and the National Eisteddfod in 2023.

Formed in 1964, Brythoniaid have performed across the world and they have won many prestigious awards.

See them live as they return to Hafan Y Mor where they won the 1972 Butlin’s Eisteddfod.

Choirs from England and Wales took part and this was the fifth time Brythoniaid had won this particular competition.

Entry to the concert is £5 and tickets are available by contacting Phill Jones on 01766 770713 or e-mailing : [email protected]

Be quick, tickets for this event are limited.