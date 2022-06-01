World-renowned choir take to stage

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Sunday 5th June 2022 7:00 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Male voice choir Brythoniaid take to the stage in Pwllheli this weekend
Male voice choir Brythoniaid take to the stage in Pwllheli this weekend (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The world-renowned male voice choir, Brythoniaid, take to the stage in Pwllheli this weekend.

On Sunday, 5 June, the choir will be performing at the Cove Theatre in Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli.

The concert will raise money for the RNLI and the National Eisteddfod in 2023.

Formed in 1964, Brythoniaid have performed across the world and they have won many prestigious awards.

See them live as they return to Hafan Y Mor where they won the 1972 Butlin’s Eisteddfod.

Choirs from England and Wales took part and this was the fifth time Brythoniaid had won this particular competition.

Entry to the concert is £5 and tickets are available by contacting Phill Jones on 01766 770713 or e-mailing : [email protected]

Be quick, tickets for this event are limited.

The concert starts at 3pm.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Pwllheli
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0