WDC’s Shorewatch involves a a 10-minute whale, dolphin and porpoise survey carried out by volunteers at specific sites following a defined methodology. All volunteers attend an initial training session so that each 10-minute Shorewatch is carried out the same way and can be compared to other watches and sites. Over time marine experts hope to build up enough watches to reliably note when cetaceans are changing how they’re using the sites, and the data gathered will be used to influence policy and ensure better protections for these incredible marine mammals.