PEOPLE living within 500 metres of proposed new electricity pylons will be offered a £250 sweetener, the UK government has announced as it attempts to bolster the grid infrastructure.
The planned pylons have however drawn mass objection from local communities who say the proposal will blight the landscape, with many calling instead for cables to be placed underground.
GreenGen Cymru who are behind the Towy Teifi proposal say: “We are developing a new 132kV electricity connection between the Lan Fawr Energy Park located east of Llanddewi Brefi, Ceredigion to a new National Grid substation at Llandyfaelog, Carmarthenshire to help build a stronger, more resilient electricity network for Wales that unlocks clean, renewable energy for our businesses and communities.
“This new connection is needed to add capacity to the local network, providing the necessary infrastructure to connect renewable energy to homes and businesses. It could also help support the widespread rollout of electric heating and vehicles, helping to address the climate emergency.”
Residents and politicians have however raised concerns and this week the UK Government has announced that those living close to the developments will be offered £2,500 over 10 years.
Reacting to the announcement, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: "Wales has huge potential for clean power but to achieve our ambitions we must build new grid infrastructure and do so in lockstep with communities.
“Our new initiative will help drive down bills for those living close to grid infrastructure and contribute to our overall mission of clean power by 2030.
“Through our Plan for Change, we are demonstrating we are a government of builders, not blockers. Determined to ensure energy security for all and put more money in working people’s pockets.”
Alongside money off bills, separate new guidance will set out how developers should ensure communities hosting transmission infrastructure can benefit, by funding projects like sports clubs, educational programmes, or leisure facilities.
Around twice as much new transmission network infrastructure will be needed by 2030 as has been built in the past decade, with new legislation removing barriers and getting Britain building.
Several communities have voiced their concerns over the plans in the Teifi Valley and have been given the backing of local politicians.
Plaid Cymru representatives from both the Senedd and Westminster stood in unison with local communities at a meeting in February at Llanllwni Church Hall, as they met with steering groups campaigning against the proposed pylon infrastructure in Mid and West Wales.
The meeting, organised by five Plaid Cymru representatives whose constituencies stand to be impacted by the pylons, was intended to reaffirm Plaid Cymru’s opposition to the plans, address the concerns of individual steering groups, and agree on next steps. The five Plaid Cymru representatives were: Ann Davies, Member of Parliament for Caerfyrddin, Ben Lake, Member of Parliament for Ceredigion Preseli, Cefin Campbell, Member of Senedd for Mid and West Wales, Elin Jones, Member of Senedd for Ceredigion, and Adam Price, Member of Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.
By inviting representatives from local steering groups to the meeting, the politicians reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the voices of local communities are heard and respected throughout this contentious issue.
The meeting provided a vital platform for residents to voice their concerns and discuss the future of the proposed pylon routes, particularly in the Tywi-Usk and Tywi-Teifi valleys. While opposition to the plans is widespread, the meeting allowed many groups to raise both personal and deeply emotional concerns about the potential impact of these pylons on their environment and way of life. There is a clear desire among local residents for alternative solutions such as undergrounding cables by cable plough, which would help mitigate these effects.
“We stand firmly with the people of Mid and West Wales, who are rightfully concerned about the potential consequences of these proposals. There is an overwhelming desire for a more transparent consultation process and a better understanding of the alternatives available, specifically undergrounding by cable plough. As elected representatives, we are committed to amplifying these concerns, ensuring that the voices of rural communities are fully heard in the debate on energy infrastructure,” said Plaid Cymru representatives in a joint statement following the meeting.
Plaid Cymru has consistently called for more meaningful engagement with local communities and remains committed to ensuring that residents’ voices continue to shape the conversation. The Welsh Government has already established an independent review of possible approaches to electricity infrastructure in Wales. The Independent Advisory Group (IAG) has been tasked with building a comprehensive understanding of potential solutions, creating a public evidence base, and developing agreed principles for determining the most appropriate course of action for Wales.
With the IAG expected to report in the coming months, Plaid Cymru representatives have emphasised the importance of standing together with local communities as the outcome is awaited. There is growing frustration at the lack of clarity and transparency from GreenGen Cymru, with many communities feeling unheard and disregarded.
“We must act now to ensure that all available solutions are explored. The Welsh Government’s Independent Advisory Group will play a crucial role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure in Wales, but in the meantime, we cannot allow communities to be sidelined. It is vital that the current proposals be revisited, and that GreenGen Cymru and other relevant bodies engage in meaningful, open dialogue with the communities they affect. The voices of those impacted must remain central to this process,” the Plaid Cymru representatives stated.
They added they will continue to work at both regional and national levels to push for undergrounding cables, which would respect the rights of communities while addressing the need for sustainable energy solutions.
They are committed to ensuring that both the Welsh and UK governments collaborate to find solutions that balance infrastructure development with the needs and concerns of local communities.
Lampeter Town Council has also voiced concern.
Town mayor Cllr Gabrielle Davies, said that while the town council “recognise the need to extend the capacity of the National Grid to link renewable energy produced in the UK”, the council “believe the recent proposals to concentrate heavily on introducing huge onshore wind turbines and associated pylons across the Cambrian Mountains and Teifi Valley is of great concern to the residents of Lampeter who view the surrounding countryside as part of their heritage and in need of preservation.”
“Indeed, we believe, it, and all natural spaces like it, to be at the very heart of what globally we are trying to protect,” Cllr Davies said.
“The opportunity for development, industrialisation and subsequent profiteering by large, global, and remote companies does not sit well with local people.
“Moreover, increased road movements in and around Lampeter to meet the transportation requirements or huge vehicles on tiny country lanes during the development stage and beyond, will adversely affect the environment and the quality of life of the residents of Lampeter.”
Cllr Davies said that the stance of the council and residents “is not a purely NIMBY reaction by our community”, but said it is an “argument that we will be no doubt accused of.”
“Many individuals and groups have researched the proposals and find them incompatible with environmental protection ambitions, food security and the need for open countryside,” Cllr Davies said.
“We need undeveloped green spaces to support everything from tourism and leisure to our endangered species as well as personal well-being.”
The town council requested that more consultation of local communities needs to take place to hear from those “who stand to be greatly impacted by proposals to develop onshore wind in the heart of Wales.”
Cllr Davies said the council would “look to encourage and support other, less intrusive, types of renewable energy,” including linking to the grid vis underground cables rather than pylons.
“We believe it would receive greater support locally if residents could see the positive benefits of renewables enriching their lives without having such a negative impact on the landscape, nature, biodiversity, and the environment,” Cllr Davies said.
“There appears to be little local financial benefits at present, and these are negatively offset by the impact on tourism, property prices, and a huge potential for disruption to farming.
“The increase in noise pollution, habitat loss and bird and bat collisions are real concerns for those who care for the environment.”
One solution could be provided by a Pencader company.
ATP uses a Spiderplow technique which has a low impact on the environment.
Whilst traditional methods of pipe and cable installation require a sizable trench to be dug and then refilled, the Cable Plough's efficient way of cutting a narrow slit into the soil causes only minimum disturbance to the land, but is able to carry the required voltage and is cheaper.
Calls were made in the Senedd last year to mandate that all new power lines be placed underground, but they were narrowly rejected.
Adam Price led the debate, warning that the Welsh Government’s policy of overhead pylons is not working as intended, saying: “As long as the caveat exists (that undergrounding is more expensive), developers will always exploit it and build pylons as their preferred option.”
He said this has been a catalyst for a “rash of proposals for long-range pylon lines traversing large swathes of our country”, including Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
He urged the Welsh Government to mandate underground power lines, following the example of other European countries, saying underground cables do not spoil the landscape, are cheaper to maintain and more reliable.
This was ultimately rejected by Labour MSs.
Announcing the £250 scheme, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We owe it to the people of this country to get Britain building again. It is no longer a question of whether we build the new infrastructure we need but a question of how and this must be done in lockstep with local communities.
“This government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy secure future for the next generation.
“This is delivering on our Plan for Change to accelerate growth in every region across the country, raising living standards and putting more money back into the pockets of working people and families.”
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband added: “The only way to make Britain energy secure and bring down bills for good is to get Britain off dependence on fossil fuel markets and replace it with clean, homegrown power that we control.
“To do this, we need to get Britain building right now. And as part of that, we are delivering on our landmark commitment to ensure that people who live near infrastructure meaningfully benefit.
“This will benefit the whole country by ensuring we build the clean power system we need.”
John Pettigrew, CEO, National Grid, said: “It is right that communities see enduring, tangible benefits for hosting transmission infrastructure on behalf of the country. We are pleased to see this guidance issued today and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with communities to deliver long-lasting, meaningful benefits alongside critical infrastructure".
James Robottom, RenewableUK's Head of Policy, said: “The new community funds guidance means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per km of overhead electricity cable in their area, and £530,000 per substation. This would mean an upcoming project like SSEN Transmission’s power line between Tealing and Aberdeenshire could see local communities benefitting from funding worth over £23 million. Developers will closely consult with eligible communities on the funds and how best to spend them, to ensure a fair and consistent approach across Great Britain.
“Britain’s electricity grid was first designed in the 1930s to connect coal-fired power stations. As the UK moves away from fossil fuels and electricity demand rises in the future, an overhaul is needed to connect the right power in the right places. This will reduce constraint costs, where wind farms are paid to turn off because of a lack of capacity on the grid to transport renewable power to where it’s needed, with taxpayers ultimately footing the bill.
“Community benefits are expected to deliver an overall benefit for billpayers due to savings from avoided network constraint costs and the connection of cheaper renewable power. By cleaning up the grid queue, the whole country will benefit from cheaper, cleaner homegrown power.”