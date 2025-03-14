The meeting provided a vital platform for residents to voice their concerns and discuss the future of the proposed pylon routes, particularly in the Tywi-Usk and Tywi-Teifi valleys. While opposition to the plans is widespread, the meeting allowed many groups to raise both personal and deeply emotional concerns about the potential impact of these pylons on their environment and way of life. There is a clear desire among local residents for alternative solutions such as undergrounding cables by cable plough, which would help mitigate these effects.