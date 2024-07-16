A CEREDIGION artist has contributed a portrait of Dai Jones Llanilar as a last minute boost to the local fund for the Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd this month.
Labelled 'Sioe'r Cardis' the 2024 event is organised with the support of Ceredigion as the host county.
Artist Wynne Melville Jones (WynMel), who works from his studio at his home in Llanfihangel Genau'r Glyn , Ceredigion described Dai Jones as one of the best ambassadors ever for Welsh agriculture, and rural life, and an ardent supporter of the Royal Welsh Show and Welsh culture. Dai won the Blue Riband music award at the Ammanford National Eisteddfod in 1970.
A farmer, singer, entertainer, TV presenter and host Dai loved the Show and always described it as the world's best agricultural event.
Wyn said: "The Royal Welsh was the highlight of the year in Dai's calendar and it is also a key event for the people of Ceredigion
"I painted the portrait as my personal tribute to Dai after his death in 2022 and like many many people I thought of Dai as a loyal friend and good man.
"I felt privileged to be one of a handful of colleagues when we met annually, over many years, to celebrate Christmas in Aberystwyth during the week leading up to the big day.
“Dai, a larger than life character, was king pin and the event would always turn out into an on-going impromptu 'Noson Lawen' and the laughter would remain in the memory for months.
"Dai's charisma could fill the largest pavilions in Llanelwedd, he was always good company and a tonic
"Some years ago i was given the task to take Dai from one part of the Royal Welsh showground to the far end of the field for a media interview. It was a nightmare. Everybody knew Dai and he would not pass anybody without a pleasant greeting or a short chat. It took us two hours to reach our destination
"Dai was a peoples man and people mattered to him"
"Raising funds to support good causes is challenging in these harsh economic but I hope that auctioning this portrait of Dai, the peoples favourite, will help Ceredigion reach the goal"