As a former Art student Wyn returned to his keen interest in fine art and after retiring he took up the paint brush again after a gap of forty years. He was very productive and produced 450 original drawings and his work can be seen across Wales in homes and art galleries. His work has travelled further and his picture of Soar-y-Mynydd chapel is owned by former US President Jimmy Carter and his picture of Elvis Rock, Eisteddfa Gurig in Gracelands Tennessee, the former home of the King of Rock and Roll, which now a museum and dictionary to remember Elvis