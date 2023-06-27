Lots of beautiful knitted creations can be found around the main road and small lanes.
The outside of the shop in the middle of the village has also been beautifully decorated by the manageress, Georgina.
The theme for this year’s yarn bombing is Llwyngwril in Bloom, but you’ll also find a bit of magic along the way.
A small group of ladies spend many months knitting, crocheting, planning and creating displays around the village.
Maps are on sale for £1 at Riverside Stores next to the bridge where you’ll find Gwril the giant.
All profits raised from donations will go towards maintaining the village hall.
Gwril the giant is back (Picture supplied)
One of this year's fabulous entries (Picture supplied)