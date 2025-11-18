“Wintry showers will feed southwards across southwest Wales and parts of Devon and Cornwall through Wednesday and Thursday, moving well inland on brisk northerly winds. Some snow accumulations will be possible in places, especially overnight and/or farther inland away from the immediate windward coast. Whilst some places will see little or no lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible, and perhaps up to 10 cm in a few isolated spots, more especially on hills above 200 m elevation in Pembrokeshire and west Carmarthenshire.