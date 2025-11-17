Gwynedd Council is celebrating the contribution of its UNESCO sites to economy, culture and community as the organisation reaches a special milestone.
This November UNESCO marks 80 years of promoting natural and cultural heritage.
Gwynedd has two World Heritage Sites: The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales (designated in 2021) and the Castles and Town Walls of King Edward in Gwynedd (designated in 1986). The Dyfi Biosphere has also been recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
UNESCO designations have attracted significant investment to Gwynedd, and since the designation of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site in 2021 over £38 million has been secured for the county through sources such as the UK Government, Cadw, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other partners.
Some projects include the redevelopment of the National Slate Museum, Llanberis, renovation of Yr Aelwyd building in Blaenau Ffestiniog, significant conservation work on Penrhyn Quarry Hospital, Bethesda, town centre improvements such as public art, street furniture and interpretation schemes and community resources like the multi-use play area in Blaenau Ffestiniog, upgrading the Crazy Golf in Porthmadog and the outdoor gym in Llanberis.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: "We are extremely proud of our UNESCO World Heritage designations here in Gwynedd. A visitor economy in the interests and well-being of the people, environment, language and culture of Gwynedd and Eryri is at the heart of our Sustainable Visitor Economy Plan 2035.
"The visitor economy is very important to this special area, but we also want to ensure the area and its special qualities are protected and safeguarded, so that what is so unique about the area is preserved for today and future generations. UNESCO status is an additional tool to ensure that, together, we and our partners manage our sites in a sustainable way for generations to come.”
