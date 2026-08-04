FOR the first time in 30 years the Super Furry Animals performed on the main stage at the National Eisteddfod.
Many thousands of music fans enjoyed the gig by one of Wales’ most influential bands.
Since their formation in 1993 the group have blended psychedelic rock, electronic experimentation and Welsh-language music, helping to bring Cymru’s alternative scene to international audiences.
Among their most memorable moments was the appearance of their iconic purple tank at the National Eisteddfod at Llandeilo in 1996, which is a stunt that has since become part of Welsh music folklore.
The gig at the 2026 National Eisteddfod was the band's first all-Welsh language performance and was well received by an enthusiastic and appreciative audience.
For the first time, the band performed their Welsh language album Mwng in its entirety.
The album, the band's fourth and released in 2000, includes fan favourites such as Ymaelodi Â'r Ymylon, Y Teimlad, Sarn Halen, and Ysbeidiau Heulog.
The album reached number 11 on the UK Albums Chart following its release — the first Welsh-language album to reach the top 20.
This success led to Mwng being mentioned in the House of Commons by Elfyn Llwyd, who described the record as a celebration of a "new wave of confidence in the Welsh nation".
The remainder of the gig saw the band perform other songs in Welsh, some of which had never been performed live on stage before, and ended in a memorable version of Gwreiddiau Dwfn/Mawrth Oer Ar Y Blaned Neifion.
The 90-minute set brought activities on the Main Stage to a close.
Earlier in the evening Mellt, Pys Melyn and Ynys had performed on the large stage.
The National Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s largest cultural festivals, celebrating the Welsh language, music and arts, and attracting thousands of visitors each year.
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