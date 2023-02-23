Sian Stacey, chair of the Bardsey Island Trust said: “We are delighted to announce the news of Ynys Enlli’s new status as International Dark Sky Sanctuary (IDSS) today. It is a huge achievement and I would like to thank all who have been involved. It’s the culmination of several years hard work involving our own team as well as our partners across the region and beyond. There’s no doubt that achieving this prestigious status for Ynys Enlli will raise the profile of the island as a unique place in Wales and amongst the best in the world to appreciate the night sky. We hope it will also go a long way in securing the long-term sustainability of the island.”