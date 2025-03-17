Campaigners fighting the imminent withdrawal of catering and retail services from visitor centres across mid Wales are to hold a protest on Saturday, 29 March.
Campaigners in Ynyslas will be raising red flags to warn NRW of the dangers to wildlife and public safety laying of Visitor Centre Staff by classifying them as ‘retail and catering’.
The group says: “Please join us on Saturday, 29 March at 1pm Ynyslas Beach car-park to be part of the red flag rally.
“Meet by the concrete pad and warning signs.
“Dress code – wear red if you dare and bring a red flag. Come with placards and make your voices heard.” Please let everyone you know who loves this place aware of the event.