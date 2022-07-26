Ynyslas centre scoops green flag award
The Ynyslas Visitor Centre has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award.
The award - delivered in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy - is a sign that a park or green space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.
In receiving the award, the Ynyslas Visitor Centre follows the nearby Bwlch Nant yr Arian Visitor Centre which was awarded the Green Flag Award in 2021
Gavin Bown, NRW’s Head of Operations for Mid Wales said: “We are very proud that the Ynyslas Visitor Centre has earned the Green Flag Award. Green Flags are only awarded to visitor destinations that meet the highest of standards, and we are delighted to have met them.
“Popular with locals and visitors, Ynyslas is a special place where we continue to try strike the right balance of protecting a national nature reserve with enabling access to an internationally important site.”
“This award was made possible only through the hard work and dedication of our staff. They make sure that visitors have a great time and want to come back.”
Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said: “The last few years have really shown us just how important high-quality parks and green spaces are to our communities. With more visitors than ever enjoying our green spaces, I’d like to congratulate the hard work of staff who have maintained excellent standards at Ynyslas and Bwlch Nant yr Arian.”
Ynyslas is part of the Dyfi National Nature Reserve, situated between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth. The 2,000-hectare reserve also includes the Dyfi Estuary and Cors Fochno.
