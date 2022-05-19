Young Aberystwyth couple welcome fostered Ukrainian refugee teen

The 15-year-old refugee said goodbye to her mum, who had to return to Ukraine, at Birmingham airport ( Lorna Harper )

A young Aberystwyth couple have welcomed a Ukrainian teenager, escaping the conflict in her home country, into their home.

Lorna Harper and her partner, both of whom are 23, have welcomed the 15-year-old refugee into their home in Aberystwyth.

She came to Aberystwyth on Saturday, 30 April after travelling for 48 hours with her mum. But in order for her to remain in Wales, the couple have privately fostered her with the hope of keeping her safe as her parents must remain at their home in Kremenchuck, Ukraine.

Lorna, who works as a children’s community psychiatric nurse practitioner, told the Cambrian News about their story: “We found it difficult to work through all our emotions and couldn’t believe what we were seeing with the devastation in Ukraine. We felt that we needed to do something to help.

“We registered with the Homes for Ukraine scheme and I reached out on numerous platforms and began talking to various Ukrainians, offering some advice and help.

“The refugee, 15, messaged me and asked if I could help her. She wanted to come to the UK but due to her dad being under 60 and mum being a leading doctor in her city, she would have to stay in the UK alone. Initially I didn’t know if this could be done, so I contacted the Welsh Government, the Home Office, British Red Cross, Ceredigion County Council, and our local MP Ben Lake.

“I discovered that it was possible but someone would have to take responsibility for her as she is a minor. So, after much thought, we agreed that this is something we wanted to do.

“Fast forward to now, we have privately fostered her in Aberystwyth whilst her parents remain in Ukraine.”

After initiating contact , they stayed in touch for a month, with the visa process taking around two week, with Lorna increasingly become more worried for her safety as her “city faced more missiles”.

The couple underwent home checks, DBS, and safety checks, prior to the refugee arriving in Aberystwyth.

Once everything was cleared, she made the 48 hour journey from her home in Kremenchuck to Liverpool Airport, arriving with her mum to be greeted by Lorna and her family on Saturday, 30 April.

“Her mum was able to take leave from work to make the journey with her, she stayed with us in the UK for a few days. We enjoyed a few fantastic days together, showing them the sights of Aberystwyth.

“But unfortunately her mum had to leave on Wednesday, 4 May, so we made the journey back to the airport.

“This was a horrible day, and there was lots of tears and emotions from all, especially the pain her mum faced saying goodbye to her only daughter.

“Her mum was really impressed with the area, she said it was so peaceful, safe, and she said that Aberystwyth was ‘heaven on earth’.

“It made everyone happier, knowing that her mum is satisfied with where her daughter will be living.

“After an incredibly difficult goodbye at the airport, we waited patiently to hear that her mum had arrived home safely after her nearly 30-hour journey home.”

Lorna continued: “She has been here over two weeks now, we are working on school admission and other important registrations that are needed.

“We’re getting to know each other more every day, discovering the differences in our cultures and sharing our stories with each other. Our bond is already so strong, and we often say that we already feel like sisters.

“As a young couple, it was a huge decision to privately foster a 15-year-old girl. But with the incredible support from our families, friends, and the people of Aberystwyth, it gave us the reassurance we needed to say yes.