Young families and elderly people are worried after a "lifeline" bus route has been threatened with closure.
The number 34 bus route is the only bus to service the now-defunct Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) visitor centre.
The bus run by Lloyds Coaches is the only public service from Aberystwyth to stop at the small village of Aberllefenni and Ceinws (Esgairgeiliog), Gwynedd.
County councils Powys and Gwynedd which share the 34 bus route say they are "reconsidering contracts" to bus routes including the number 34 and will announce their decision later this month. Residents are concerned that their livelihoods and well-being will be put at risk if the number 34 bus service were to be canceled or severely reduced.
Emily Fields doesn't know what she will do if the one bus route to Aberllefenni goes.
She doesn't drive and uses the 34 to get around with her 13-month-old son.
The expectant mother, 29, who only moved to Aberllefenni a few months ago, said: "I'm 23 weeks pregnant and if the 34 was discontinued I'd have to walk with my son in his pram the two miles to Corris to catch a bus into Machynlleth.
"With my toddler Eddie, having the ability to jump on a bus gives us independence which is incredibly important for us."
Emily's partner Luke drives but works night shifts so is regularly unavailable for lifts.
The young family only moved to Aberllefenni a few months ago after agreeing it was "doable" due to the public transport link to see family in Corris.
Emily added: "For all these reasons plus helping with my mental health by being able to get out independently, losing the 34 really would have a massive impact on our lives in a negative way."
Colin Broadbent, a self-employed carpenter from Corris said he would lose £30 a day if the 34 bus route stopped.
The 54-year-old said: "As a one-driver family we would struggle to do school pick-ups for my 8-year-old daughter.
"I'd have to leave work two and a half hours earlier. This would gradually cause financial issues with losing out on work and the added cost of fuel."
The community around Corris and Ceinws are up in arms about the potential route cancellation, with petitions circulating the towns and villages to save the vital bus route.
Runhild Heins-Cattell and her husband John Cattell started the petition which is still collecting responses at the Post Office and Slaters Arms in Corris, and Dwynant in Ceinws.
The 68 and 67-year-old retirees from Corris are concerned that accessing the cultural hub of Machynlleth for crafts and socialising will be severely restricted without the bus route.
Runhild said: "It will be a lifeline for us eventually.
"There are many much older residents and younger families with children who are more dependent on the 34 bus and need our support to keep it going."
Ceri Sheppard, 62, sold her car for environmental reasons two years ago, knowing she could rely on the transport services in Corris.
She said: "I knew I was getting my bus pass soon and we would be able to get to places without the car.
"Although we are both pretty fit now, we will not always stay so.
"Having to carry shopping from the further bus stop will prove difficult and trying to access doctors appointments as we get older will be difficult.
"These will be issues older people are already facing now if the bus goes."
CAT, the environmentally focused learning centre, has spoken out in support of keeping the bus route open for locals, students and staff who still use the route to get to the university.
A spokesperson for the CAT said: “We know just how important this bus route is in keeping the local community connected.
"CAT staff, volunteers, students and group visitors are often reliant on this service to travel to and from the Centre.
"We therefore hope this valued service will continue - providing a sustainable mode of transport for all.”
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “We have recently re-tendered the Meirionnydd public transport contracts as part of redesigning the Gwynedd bus network.
“We are currently evaluating the contracts and will announce the new network during January 2024.”
Powys Council spokesperson said: “Powys County Council has no plans to withdraw its part of this route.”