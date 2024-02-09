Mydroilyn Young Farmers Club recently visited New Quay Lifeboat Station to present a cheque for £600, which they raised during their annual carol singing.
Huw Williams, one of New Quay RNLI’s volunteer coxswains said: “We would like to give a big thank you to Mydroilyn Young Farmers Club for raising money for New Quay RNLI.
“The donation means we can continue to save lives at sea.
“It was also a pleasure to show them around the station and lifeboats and talk to them about the RNLI’s work.
“I think they enjoyed looking at our tractors – a bit different to the ones they are used to.”