A group of young people held a coffee morning for the community in Aberaeron.
The crew were part of the Inspire group, which is aimed at young people between 16 and 25, and supports them to re-engage with employment, education or training.
The event included a lot of preparation by the young people from creating posters and flyers to promote the coffee morning, to baking cakes, making tea and coffee, choosing a charity they would like to raise money for and welcoming guests on the day.
The young people who led the day had developed many skills from this event such as building resilience, social skills, creative skills and working as part of a team to ensure everything was prepared.
The event was a success with many familiar faces and multi agencies such as Dyfed-Powys Police, Ray Ceredigion, Dysgu Bro, The Sanctuary and many more.
Rosey Perkins, one of the young people from the Inspire Group, said: “It was really fun getting to bake the food and seeing people. It was great to see everyone working together and planning to make it happen.
"I attend the Inspire group weekly where I enjoy having the opportunities to build my confidence and skills. We have been given a lot of opportunities such as volunteering, cooking and much more. What I enjoy most is coming together as a group weekly and have the opportunity to get out of the house and socialise.”
Gwenllian Morris, team manager for community youth work and prevention at Ceredigion County Council, said: “An event like this shows the value and impact youth work have on young people in Ceredigion. Many young people depend on the provision and benefit from building many skills and opportunities which prepares the young people for their future.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, cabinet member for schools and lifelong learning, said: “It was a pleasure to see an event like this being held by our young people. Everyone had worked hard to prepare the delicious food and refreshments.
"It is so important that young people get the training and the opportunities to be part of an event like this. It gives them the opportunity to learn new skills and gain confidence in preparing food and serving it to the people present. We look forward to tasting these goods again in the near future.”
Inspire is a programme for people aged between 16 and 25 years old, with the aim to engage with young people who seek support to re-engage into education, employment or training.
Inspire Groups are held in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron and Cardigan on a weekly basis. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit their Facebook, X (Twitter) or Instagram page @GICeredigionYS or visit their website at www.giceredigionys.co.uk