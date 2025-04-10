Young people were a key part of Powys’ biggest and most successful ‘spring clean’.
671 volunteers including school children participated in a massive three-week clean-up across the county this March and April, collecting 622 bags of litter.
The 55 clean-ups were made possible thanks to the 12 Litter Picking Hubs providing free litter picking equipment in Machynlleth and Llanidloes as well as Newtown, Welshpool and Montgomery.
Organised by the Keep Wales Tidy Spring Clean Cymru campaign, they engaged 128 organisations to join the effort in picking up plastic and glass bottles, food wrappers, vapes, dog poo bags and more.
Pickers also discovered stranger items including cuddly toys, a shopping trolley and a worryingly well-preserved crisp packet from 1992.
Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton, who regularly volunteers with her local group, Llangattock Litter Pickers, said: “As a keen litter picker myself, I’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown by communities across Powys during this year’s Spring Clean Cymru.
“I’d like to thank each and every volunteer who has taken part, as well as our incredible waste team and partners who have made the events possible.
“This year we doubled the number of litter picking events from 2024, with volunteers collectively dedicating over 830 hours to clean up our communities.
“I hope that we can maintain the momentum to ensure our county is kept clean, green and beautiful all year round.
“I’d like to encourage everyone to visit their nearest Litter Picking Hub, grab a litter picker and get involved!”
Jodie Griffiths, Keep Wales Tidy Project Officer, said: “While it is upsetting to see the disregard some people have for our beautiful area, it’s always amazing to see others giving up their time to overcome this.”