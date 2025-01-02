A five year old girl from Gwynedd struck up a “brilliant” relationship with Twin Town actor Llyr Evans after land a starring role in a ground-breaking children’s TV series.
Nel Anwyl Roberts, who lives in Llanuwchllyn, enjoyed every minute of filming the new laugh-a-minute S4C show, Help Llaw (Helping Hand), alongside Llyr as hapless handyman, Harri, who runs an odd-job company.
The 26-part series on S4C’s children’s platform, Cyw, at 7.45am on Mondays and Fridays.
It’s been devised and made by pioneering television producer Nia Ceidiog, the creative mind behind many children’s TV programmes including the BAFTA Cymru winning Dwylo’r Enfys and the writer of the original Fireman Sam series.
Nel, who lives with her parents and four older brothers, was praised by Nia Ceidiog for her “wonderful and charming” performance.
In Nel’s episode of Help Llaw Harri is faced with the problem of fixing a washing machine. Nel and Harri discover the problem lies with no power reaching the machine because a wind turbine nearby is broken. So they set about building their own wind turbine to power the washing machine - with hilarious results!
Nel's mum Eirian said: "Nel hasn't developed as quickly as her brothers and her speech is very basic for a five-year-old. We are currently awaiting a diagnosis but we've worked hard to bring her on as much as possible and she is in a mainstream class at Ysgol O M Edwards where she shares a classroom assistant with another child.
"Her brothers show her a great deal of patience and play games with her, talking to her as if there was nothing wrong and including Nel in everything and getting her to do things around the house.
"I didn't think she would respond like she did to Llyr in the episode of Help Llaw. He was brilliant with her and she responded in a way I didn't think was possible.
"Nel can be quite stubborn and determined to do what she wants to do but with Llyr she just did what was asked of her and we're all looking forward very much to see the episode on S4C."
Llyr Evans first rose to prominence in the cult 1997 film, Twin Town, in which he starred in a very different role with brother Rhys Ifans.
But, he said, the opportunity to play Harri in Help Llaw had been a very special experience.
"It was hard work and at times very challenging. Every day we be in a new place working with a different child who had very different needs and this was in addition to learning our lines and signing some of the words.
"For an actor used to learning lines and presenting them Help Llaw involved much more creative working and there was a great deal of improvisation.
"I've very little experience of working with children. I'm the coach of a football team and that's about it. I started a four-year teaching course but bailed out after two months but my parents were both teachers.”