Youngsters brighten up Rheidol underpass

YOUNGSTERS from across Aberystwyth have added a little colour to an underpass in Penparcau, creating colourful murals.

Following a recent design competition calling on children and young people to share their ideas for the space, a colourful mural was created on 24 March at the Pen-y-Bont underpass in Penparcau, along the river Rheidol.

The design was created by a local young person, and painted by renowned professional graffiti artist, Lloyd the Graffiti, with a little help from Ysgol Plascrug and Ysgol Penglais pupils.

Penglais pupils painting the underpass

A local school council chose the winning design which was created by Freya Watkins (12), Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig. In second place was Ida Beckmann (15), Ysgol Penglais and a variety of designs submitted as a group by Ysgol Plascrug (Alice, Seth, Lucy, Nancy, Olivia, Lacey, Jack and Sam) came third in the competition. Freya, Ida and Ysgol Plascrug will all soon receive their prizes which include art supplies and a gift voucher.

Pupils at Ysgol Plascrug and Ceredigion’s Pupil Referral Unit also had the opportunity to participate in workshops with Lloyd the Graffiti, creating their own canvases and graffiti boards.

Pupils at Ceredigion's Pupil Referral Unit in Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos enjoying a canvas session with Lloyd the Graffiti out in the sunshine