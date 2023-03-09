Two Ceredigion teenagers who averted a serious car accident thanks to their quick thinking are among a handful of local heroes shortlisted for this year’s St David Awards.
The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.
This year’s awards celebrate people who have been nominated by the public in nine different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit. A special award will also be given by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Dylan Pritchard Evans, 13, from Parcllyn near Aberporth and Hari Thomas, 14, from Ferwig, averted a tragedy on the M4 in January 2022.
While being driven back from a Swansea City Football Academy training session, Hari’s mum became unconscious at the wheel of the car near junction 45 on the M4.
Sitting alongside his mum, Hari bravely grabbed the steering wheel and steered the car for over a mile on the hard shoulder with the help of Dylan who told him to put the hazard lights on and alert other traffic there was a problem.
They have been shortlisted in the bravery award.
Elsewhere, Aberystwyth disabled sports star, Kai Hamilton-Frisby has been shortlisted in the Young Person category.
Kai, 16, has cerebral palsy and, when he was seven, he had surgery which was meant to increase his mobility but did not work and was told he would not play sport.
A year later, he was introduced to wheelchair basketball. He has represented Wales twice at under 14s (2018 and 2019), twice at the school games (2021 and 2022) and qualified for the senior Wales wheelchair basketball Commonwealth Games team at the age of 15.
Also nominated in the Young Person category is Skye Neville, 12, from Fairbourne.
She was shocked at the amount of plastic toys included with children’s magazines and started a petition to stop this happening. Supermarket Waitrose now no longer sells children’s magazines which include plastic toys.
EcoDyfi’s Andy Rowland has been shortlisted in the Environment Champion category.
Andy, based in Machynlleth, has been working tirelessly for the past 30 years to protect the Welsh environment. He has dedicated his life to improving the communities for the people in Mid Wales and promoting a growing green economy.
He told the Cambrian News: “I was quite taken aback when I was told I was a finalist, but I feel very honoured, and am delighted that ecodyfi and the UNESCO Dyfi Biosphere are getting the recognition they deserve.”
Also shortlisted in the Environment Champion category is a Angel Shark project in Cardigan Bay.
The Angel Shark Project Wales team have undertaken ground-breaking research to better understand the critically endangered angel shark population off the Welsh coast. Launched in 2018, the focus of the project is to better understand and safeguard the rare shark population for future generations.
Others to be shortlisted include Dafydd Iwan in the culture category and the Welsh national football team.
Announcing the shortlist First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.
“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April 2023.