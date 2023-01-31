Barmouth RNLI fundraisers will be holding their AGM at 2pm on Friday, 10 February at the lifeboat house on the promenade and extend an invitation to existing and prospective fundraisers from Barmouth and the surrounding districts to attend.
If you would like to hear more about the work of this important charity, which depends entirely on voluntary donations to maintain its rescue service, or if you would like to help in any way, either at fundraising events, or helping out in the lifeboat shop, then please go along.
There will be a report on their fundraising activities during 2022 and news of future events and undertakings.
A promotional awareness video will be shown and tea and biscuits will be served.
