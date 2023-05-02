Are you a youth leader, sports coach, parent/relative or teacher who would like to nominate a young person to attend this year’s Rotary Young Leaders Award, which is a five-day residential course that involves challenging outdoor activities in the Brecon Beacons?
As part of their 20th anniversary and ‘Community First’ focus, Aberaeron a’r Cylch Rotary Club is looking to sponsor a young person aged 16 or 17 at the date of the course, to attend a course in July or August.
The residential course offers a life-changing five days for any young person. Students from different backgrounds are put together in groups to experience not only learning new activities, but also teaching these activities. They learn the skills of working and living together in groups. They learn how to help each other, communicate and solve problems. They are taken out of their comfort zones and put in situations they would probably not find themselves in.
Activities are very much dependent upon the weather but include kayaking, orienteering, caving, climbing and team building exercises. By the end of the course, they will have developed their confidence in managing new and challenging situations and made a new circle of friends, which thanks to social media should last for a very long time.
There are no hard and fast rules apart from age. Candidates must be 16 or 17 at the date of their course. Students do not have to be highly academic, super fit or able-bodied (the centre is fully accessible and a wide range of physical/sensory disabilities can be catered for). However, many activities take place in and around water and although life preservers are provided the candidate should be reasonably comfortable in water.
Aberaeron a’r Cylch Rotary Club is looking to fund a young person who has the potential to lead, has shown commitment to their community through volunteering, caring, coaching sports etc and is unlikely get an opportunity to develop their skills if their clubs do not offer it.
For further details of the course, how to nominate a young person and how Aberaeron a’r Cylch Rotary Club will support the candidate, contact Malcolm or John via aberaeronrotaryclub@btinternet.com
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]