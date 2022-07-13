Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant

Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)

You’re bound to feel nervous about accepting or taking up a position of power or authority. You would not be offered this post if people did not think you capable. You are a natural leader and you couldn’t be content to stick with roles that lead nowhere. Your past ambitions have served you well as this is what has pushed you towards the triumph you are currently experiencing.

Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)

A photograph, song or something you find at the back of a cupboard will trigger some happy memories. Enjoy the time you spend exploring your memories but don’t allow your mind to remain there. There’s a tendency to cling to the past in an attempt to blot out what is going on in the present. Face up to your fears to conquer them. What you should be doing is planning ahead.

Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)

Your popularity will soar especially if you are booked to share time with others at a social gathering. Even if you are mixing with people who are new to you expect to find yourself instantly at ease with them. Others admire your sparkling form. You’re wondering whether a friend or colleague’s exciting ideas are worth considering? Remember: flattery is a false friend.

Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)

Be patient if a job isn’t going too well. You might reach the conclusion that all efforts you’ve made recently have come to nothing. This is not so. You owe it to yourself to keep going. Once you get over the next hurdle, there will be a strong sense of achievement. An important communication will have a ring of urgency about it. There will also be something exciting connected with a work-related offer.

Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)

The chance of a promotion is not a one you should dismiss without thinking about it. Taking on extra responsibilities may not be as difficult as it first sounds and it will provide you with greater financial security. The higher your status the more confident you will feel. You might dislike the idea of moving away from what’s familiar but it would be worth giving an unexpected offer consideration.

Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)

A productive relative or in-law is keen to get you or someone who is close to you out of a rut. Go with their attempts to persuade you to try something new. Have faith in other people’s intentions and show an adventurous spirit to the world. You won’t regret it. Communications with those in your immediate circle will be particularly easy now when you will discover a renewed cheerfulness.

Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)

You will be asked to organise a small family celebration. Hosting a party will bring out the best in you. Take this opportunity to go shopping for food, supplies and decorations. An unexpected guest will turn up to share in this get together. Their presence will provide the icing on the cake. There might be a lot to do in a short space of time but plenty of help will come your way.

Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)

There’s a lot of paperwork to get through which makes it feel as if you are spending more time than usual replying to emails, filling in forms and making phone calls. These are important if only for the fact that once they are out of the way you will be able to apply yourself to other matters. It can be frustrating but sometimes it’s the little things that need to be dealt with and cleared away first.

Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)

It doesn’t matter how excited you are about new ideas and possibilities, curb any desire to push people into making immediate decisions. Family and friends are more likely to come around to your way of seeing things if you leave them to mull over your proposals. What looks like a delay will in fact be allowing discussions that could be useful to the future.

Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)

All the family could benefit from a change of scenery. Breaking free from routine responsibilities and going to a place where you can rest, relax and recharge will be a relief. Spending time away from familiar surroundings will make life easier if a youngster has been playing up a lot lately. It could be that all they really wanted was to spend more time with you. A friend will trust you with a secret.

Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)

Meeting up with friends will remind you of how much you enjoy the company of like-minded others. If you can mix a wide variety of people together in the one place, so much the better. The more open you are about your own feelings and passions, the more you will be surprised by the response you get from others. Your boss needs a favour. You will be asked to deal with jobs that usually fall on others.

Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)

Creative pastimes and jobs that require imagination and inspiration will bring out the best in you. Your talent in successfully tackling issues that need an imaginative approach will work strongly in your favour. Family discussions will be interesting. You will be getting on well with people who are a lot older than yourself as you can see things from their point of view.