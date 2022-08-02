Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 13 August.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Progress in affairs that have dragged on for ages will come purely through your assertive and determined frame of mind. This sudden spurt of activity will be shared with others who are as keen to get some jobs out of the way as you are. Many hands will make light work. A support group is being set up when people who have been through a similar experience can help and support each other.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Increasing social opportunities will come through your willingness to get out and about to see what’s going on in the world around you. Even if you are working to a strict schedule or confined to the one place throughout the next few days, you will feel a growing need to get away and do something completely different. A talented friend will share the secrets of their success.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
There’s a strong sense of community in your neighbourhood when people get together to support each other. In the past, you did not feel as if the support received was sufficient in any way. As a result of a team getting together and raising awareness, you now have a clear path forward for improving your environment. Are you single? It is time to pluck up the courage to ask someone you’ve had your eyes on.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’re trying hard to please everyone, but this isn’t possible. You need to start taking better care of yourself. The guilt you’re feeling is due to you not having been able to live up to the promises you have made. This will make you all the more determined to make it up to a friend. You don’t have to go out of your way to make amends. People will not hold it against you if you put your own needs first.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You know where you are heading, but obstacles are causing you and others who share similar goals a lot of frustration. If one path isn’t taking you very far, be ready to try another. Accept that you can’t go in a straight line to get what you need, but you will be able to achieve your aims by taking a different course. A relative wants to know about something you have been asked to keep a secret.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A partner or close friend will find it hard to understand your sudden reluctance to stay with the job at hand. After your enthusiastic efforts over the past few weeks, they may wonder what has occurred to cause this change. You have your reasons, but you aren’t ready yet to share these with anyone. Technical problems will mean it takes longer to complete a project with a lot of online research.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
It’s becoming increasingly difficult sticking to your own plans when the demands of a loved one aren’t leaving you with much space or time to call your own. It may be necessary for you to put your foot down and encourage them to be more independent. You will feel obliged to a friend or colleague who reminds you of a promise you made that you had forgotten about.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
It shouldn’t bother you too much if there is a dull atmosphere in a group event or project. It may take a while for others to show enthusiasm about new possibilities, but eventually, they will see the potential of your ideas. Where you should keep your thoughts to yourself is in a work situation where you disagree with a colleague. They will not take too kindly to your opposing views.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Arrangements being made in secret will be brought out in the open sooner than planned. Now everyone knows about them; you may have to bring some matters forward, which will change the whole scenario. Where you had hoped to have had more time to prepare, there is now a need to push forward in the hope all will be well. Someone nearby could do with some company.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
In addition to your abundance of energy, there is a huge amount of schemes and dreams churning around in your mind. You aren’t happy just thinking about what you are going to do. You know exactly how to channel your assertiveness and drive to make some positive achievements. A friend will be interested in joining one of your ventures, but this is something you prefer to do alone.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A sensitive time for close relationships when touchy topics are discussed. Any tension will only last for around twenty-four hours, but it could be that a foul-up in communications will mean having to postpone plans you’d been looking forward to. Are you single? You could suddenly become involved with a captivating person. Romantic hopes no longer seem out of reach. Working with a creative partner will feel refreshing.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A partner is having to make a decision that will affect more than just themselves. They will be grateful to be able to discuss this with you in detail, and they will value your opinions. The general pattern of events should bring a big improvement to trends you have recently been experiencing when you will feel more able to focus on personal concerns, hobbies and interests that bring you happiness.
