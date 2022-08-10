Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 20 August.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You are about to embark on a new phase of life. Responsibilities will gradually increase, but at the same time, you are working yourself up to a position that will make a big difference in your life. Your reluctance to help out a friend who wants you to assist them in straightening out an issue that relates to the past will be questioned. You have a feeling they aren’t being entirely honest.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A strong sense of responsibility will give you the incentive to look for ways of adding more stability to your life. Taking on new commitments will help you grow. You have your hands full as you aim to bring an old project to an end in preparation for something new. You can count on getting all the support you need from your family. It seems everyone is eagerly anticipating a fresh start.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Discussions and decisions made will bring some kind of change to your family environment. Whether this involves a new home, new baby or extending your property isn’t essential. What matters is that you are prepared to work hard to provide a secure and stable background for your loved ones. You find it hard to stop, and you’ll be at your happiest when engaged in meaningful activity.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You had expected to be able to take a step back and enjoy life from the back seat. Your hopes will be proved wrong as your presence is going to be needed somewhere, which will mean you have to roll up your sleeves to help out with a difficult job. There will be a few problems finding the time you need to do your own thing. Giving too much of yourself to other people will eventually drain you.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You are entitled to feel vexed when a date, meeting or plans you had been looking forward to comes to nothing. A promise is not kept. Because you aren’t a person who would deliberately deceive. You find it hard to understand how blasé some people can be. A friendship has been strained lately, and you’ve been doing your best to keep things between you light. Your efforts are starting to work.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Secrets shared behind the scenes will give you more idea of what has been going on recently. Something has been kept from you, and when you discover what this is, a whole new light will be shed on events. You’re starting to see ways a situation can be turned to your advantage, and with this in mind, you will be feeling happier than you have been for some time. A sports event will seem like a repeat.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Preferential treatment from your boss or another superior will take you by surprise. This all has to do with your past hard-working efforts when you deserve praise and reward for your achievements. Business will mix well with pleasure, and agreements made in a close and loving relationship will have long-term consequences. In this sociable week, friends will be happy to share their views on all sorts of subjects.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Receiving an award will feel incredibly special. It’s hard to comprehend that you are sharing an accomplishment with some amazingly successful people. Glorious moments now experienced will make you feel lucky to wake up every morning to do a job you love. An invitation to get involved in a new group effort should be seriously considered. You could play an important part.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Some of your ideas for bringing improvements into your world could grow more far-fetched as the days wear on. You might admit it: you’re in a playful mood, and this isn’t really conducive to good business. You are finding it hard to take anything too seriously. If you can plan a more relaxed few days, you will do fine. Why not plough some of your restless energy into a sporting pursuit?
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A home project will almost – but not quite – work out as you were expecting. You could actually be amused by the results, and you will be keen to repeat your attempts knowing you will do an even better job of it next time. A serious talk around Wednesday will centre on money. Don’t look for the excitement outside your own four walls later in the week, as a neighbour will be petty.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Career affairs and other outside interests will benefit from your willingness to circulate and learn about other people’s experiences. You may not share the same views or beliefs, but you will find ways to work harmoniously together. Renegotiating contracts and agreements will have surprising benefits. Romance at this time will seem nothing but complicated.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Conversations will lead to you discussing topics that touch on your own plans for the future. You could, if you listen carefully, pick up a few useful tips to bear in mind for the right moment. Being aware of what other people are planning and striving towards will cultivate a spirit of togetherness. Make an extra effort to mix and mingle both in your business and social worlds.
